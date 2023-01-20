Weather system in Greater Boston will soon turn to snow; areas of N.H., Maine gear up for significant accumulation

The rain and sleet that blanketed the Boston area Thursday night turned to rain early Friday, with flakes likely to begin falling by late morning and continue through the afternoon. Further west, between Route 2 and the state’s northern border, more significant snow prompted several school districts to cancel classes Friday, while speeds on the Massachusetts Turnpike were reduced.

Further north, some areas of Maine are anticipating a foot of snow.

A sprawling weather system is expected to bring just a trace of snow to Boston , but areas farther north and west can expect 3 to 4 inches of snow Friday, with northern Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex and Essex counties expected to receive the highest totals, according to the National Weather Service.

Closer to Boston, the system brought only rain by 8 a.m.

“Any snow accumulations today will be minor and confined to non paved surfaces, except across the hilly terrain of northern MA, where 2-4 inches is possible,” the weather service wrote of areas near Boston.

MassDOT tweeted Friday morning that speeds on the Mass. Pike between Blandford and the New York border is reduced to 40 miles an hour. The transportation agency said it had 969 plows and sanders deployed for storm operations.

A winter weather advisory is in place for northern Massachusetts until 6 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, school was canceled in Fitchburg, Gardner, Leominster, Winchendon, and in the the Athol-Royalston, Ashburnham-Westminster, Ayer-Shirley, Narragansett, North Middlesex, and Quabbin regional school districts, according to online postings from district officials.

Also, Chelmsford and Tyngsborough public schools are closed on Friday, but some 30 miles away, Shrewsbury will be open, Superintendent Joe Sawyer wrote on social media.

Eric Nelson of Concord cleared snow from his driveway with his John Deere tractor. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

”Roads have been pre-treated, and Shrewsbury Highway will be treating roads as necessary throughout the day to manage whatever snowfall we receive,” he wrote. “As always, families with high school student drivers should consider their experience and the forecast when deciding on whether they should drive today.”

Far more snow is expected in New Hampshire and especially in Maine before this system winds down later Friday and early Saturday, according to the weather service in Taunton and in Gray, Maine.

Claremont, N.H. could see as much as 8 inches of snow while other New Hampshire communities north and east, as well as those in Maine, are projected to receive a total of 12 inches of snow, the weather service said.

“Snow will continue for much of the day before tapering off toward this evening,” Maine forecasters tweeted Friday morning. “If you have to venture out today, use caution, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination as roads will be slick.”

In Massachusetts, the weather system may also generate minor coastal flooding during the morning high tide, the weather service said.

On Saturday, it will be “seasonably cold with highs in the 30s. Although somewhat pleasant for late January, with some sunshine and light winds,” forecasters wrote.













John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com.