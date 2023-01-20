Biden border plan expands use of 1950s-era immigration parole powers

While previous administrations have used parole to deal with emergencies or humanitarian challenges, Biden has made more frequent use of the authority than any other president. A previous use of the program, launched in October and limited to Venezuelans, had a one-time cap of 24,000.

The newer approach to the program, known as parole, offers entry to migrants from specific countries under special conditions, such as applying online. The United States will accept up to 30,000 migrants a month from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, while also tightening border enforcement.

The Biden administration has greenlit an expanded use of a 1950s-era program to allow tens of thousands of migrants temporary residency in the United States for humanitarian or other urgent reasons, deepening its use of executive authority to shape border policy.

Biden officials say they are taking an innovative approach and using the legal tools available to manage a dysfunctional system cracking from decades of congressional inaction on immigration reform.

Administration officials say expanded use of parole is paired with a tougher enforcement approach at the border that threatens to send more migrants back to Mexico if they eschew the new legal pathways and cross into the United States illegally. US border authorities will broaden their use of the pandemic-era Title 42 public health law to carry out quick-returns to Mexico, they said.

Critics of Biden’s latest plan say parole is meant for exceptional circumstances, and not to create a parallel immigration track for hundreds of thousands of new arrivals.

Senator Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa, filed a bill in December to curtail the broader use of parole, saying it should be for individual emergencies. The state of Florida filed a federal lawsuit in 2021 seeking to block the administration from using the system on the southern border.

Muzaffar Chishti, a lawyer and senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan D.C. think tank, said recent Customs and Border Protection records show parole has become a major way that migrants are entering the country.

“It’s clearly a short-term solution to make an unmanaged crisis look more managed,” he said in an interview.

Under the latest rules, an applicant must have a US sponsor and submit information through an online app, CBP One (cbp.gov). If accepted, participants in the parole system can travel to the United States by air with permission to live and work in the country for two years, and the possibility of staying longer by renewing their status.

Federal immigration law authorizes the Department of Homeland Security to admit migrants temporarily via parole for humanitarian reasons or for a significant public benefit. Officials must consider applicants on a case-by-case basis and subject them to background and security checks.

New beneficiaries of the program will join a growing international array of newcomers whose provisional US residency will remain largely subject to the whims of the executive branch. The Biden administration has used parole to admit nearly 80,000 Afghans who escaped the Taliban takeover, and more than 100,000 Ukrainians who have fled the Russian invasion of their homeland, among others.

“They are trying to accomplish something to change the status quo, and I thank them for that, but this is not consistent with any previous use of parole,” said Senator James Lankford, Republican of Oklahoma.

In recent months, record numbers of migrants have been crossing the United States’ southern border from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, countries whose strained diplomatic relations with Washington make it nearly impossible for the United States to arrange deportation flights.

Mexican authorities agreed to accept far more migrants returning from the United States who originally came from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Haiti — up to 30,000 total per month — and US officials say the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would not have agreed to facilitate the crackdown unless the United States opened more legal channels for migrants to stay.