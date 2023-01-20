Former New York college cult leader sentenced to 60 years in prison

US District Court Judge Lewis J. Liman described Ray’s program of manipulation that devastated the lives of his victims and their families as a matter of “evil genius,” that warranted what amounted to a life sentence in prison.

NEW YORK — Lawrence Ray, who was convicted last year of extorting and torturing members of a cult — students he recruited at his daughter’s college dorm — was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison after several of his victims described a decade of abuse and conditioning that shattered their lives.

Ray was convicted in April on 15 counts, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and forced labor. His crimes spanned a decade, beginning when he moved into his daughter’s on-campus apartment at Sarah Lawrence College in 2010 and quickly gained the trust of her friends, showering them with attention and manipulating them.

Several of the victims had significant psychiatric issues when they met Ray, which worsened as they fell deeper under his control. They were increasingly isolated from family and friends who were not part of what their leader dubbed “the Ray family.” Ray was a felon who had been released from prison when he started showing up at Sarah Lawrence in Bronxville, N.Y., which is north of New York City.

Jurors at Ray’s trial heard and saw shocking evidence of brainwashing efforts that led well-educated and promising young adults into lives of forced labor, prostitution, and physical abuse. The 63-year-old, who was at one point close friends with former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, had a system of emotionally and psychologically breaking down his followers, convincing them they sabotaged him, and others and that only he could help them make amends.

Within the group, Ray pitted victims against each other and demanded they engage in bizarre rituals — some sexual — as part of their supposed self-improvement programs. Ray collected video and audio recordings of victims confessing to crimes that never occurred, which were planted in their minds and adopted as reality.

He threatened to take those recordings to law enforcement. Several victims, then completely indoctrinated in Ray’s agenda, said they were terrified of going to prison and of displeasing Ray.

One of Ray’s common cons was to convince them that they had damaged his property and owed him money or favors as restitution. The victims described being crippled by their insecurity and obsession with pleasing Ray.

Among the group were three siblings, one of whom lived in the dorm. The oldest of the siblings was Felicia Rosario, an Ivy League-educated doctor when she quit her residency program in California at age 29 to join Ray in New York. One of the Sarah Lawrence students, Claudia Drury, was 19 when she met Ray. After years of manipulation, she became a prostitute, making Ray at least $2.5 million in cash as she worked in New York City hotels on a daily basis for years, while she was essentially homeless.

Over the years, Ray abused and tortured the victims in their Westchester County dorm room, an apartment on the Upper East Side where several of the victims lived with him; a home in Piscataway, N.J.; and in his stepfather’s home in Pinehurst, N.C. There, he forced some of the victims to do landscaping work and other unpaid chores.