Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart, 1 person injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man opened fire on police inside an Indiana Walmart before he was shot and killed by officers late Thursday, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of an active shooter around 10 p.m. at the store on South Red Bank Road in Evansville, WFIE-TV reported.

Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray said police entered the building and were fired upon by a male suspect.