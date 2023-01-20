Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that’s been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office.

The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S. and applied broadly to businesses, government offices and tourist destinations on the vast reservation, which extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.

Nygren and Navajo Nation Council Delegate Otto Tso, who is temporarily overseeing the tribe's legislative branch, announced the change in the evening. Both were sworn in to their respective positions earlier this month.