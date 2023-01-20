Police, paramedics accused in Elijah McClain killing plead not guilty

McClain, a 23-year-old massage therapist, was put in a chokehold by police and injected with a powerful sedative by paramedics during a violent encounter Aug. 24, 2019. He suffered cardiac arrest and died a few days later.

The indicted defendants all entered pleas of not guilty but will be tried in separate trials in a case that drew national attention and became part of the larger racial justice movement after the murder of George Floyd.

The five police officers and paramedics accused of killing Elijah McClain, a young Black man who had been walking home when he was stopped by police in Aurora, Colorado, were formally arraigned in a Colorado district court Friday, more than three years after his death.

The stop was based on a 911 call about a suspicious person who was wearing a face mask and waving his arms. Police confronted McClain, who was unarmed and not suspected of committing any crimes.

In the initial autopsy by the Adams County coroner, the cause and manner of death were reported as undetermined. The autopsy was amended after a review of information presented to the grand jury. The new cause of death was listed as “complications of ketamine administration following forcible restraint.” The manner remained undetermined.

Months after McClain’s death, Adams County prosecutors, citing insufficient evidence, declined to file criminal charges against the police and paramedics. Attorney General Phil Weiser, who was named a special prosecutor by Gov. Jared Polis, later opened an investigation that resulted in a 32-count indictment in September 2021.

In 2021, the city of Aurora settled a civil suit filed by McClain’s parents for $15 million.

This week, a judge ordered three separate trials for the defendants, each of whom faces multiple felony charges including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

The separation of the trials angered McClain’s mother, Sheneen McClain. She did not attend the arraignment because she said it was too emotional and she was frustrated with the pace of the criminal proceedings.

“Elijah is no longer here. I am the one going through this trying to get justice for my son,” McClain said hours before the arraignment. “All five of them were there the night my son was murdered. All five of them should be tried together.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.