Small group has stood in way of Nantucket erosion control project

Two subtleties in Dharna Noor’s article on the erosion control project protecting homes, public utilities, and access to Sankaty Head Lighthouse in Nantucket’s Sconset neighborhood should not be lost (“Multimillion dollar fight over Nantucket beaches nears end: Emotions still raw after deal to dismantle contested geotubes,” Page A1, Jan. 17).

First, the homeowners group did not so much “agree” to remove the geotubes as they were driven away by the Nantucket Conservation Commission’s deep-seated opposition. Over the past several years, two efforts led by the Select Board identified reasonable paths forward. Unfortunately, the Conservation Commission has refused to engage on these proposals. Faced with an entirely predictable outcome, the Siasconset Beach Preservation Fund, which we support, is regrettably walking away. But as homeowners, we continue to hope that the Select Board will make meaningful progress that our neighborhood can collectively support.