The chase goes on for Mikaela Shiffrin, who places fourth in downhill race in Italy

The result means that Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record-breaking 83rd World Cup victory will go on for at least another day — leaving her tied with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn for the women’s mark with 82 wins each.

Shiffrin finished fourth, half a second behind Goggia, the winner, in a downhill race Friday on the course that will be used for skiing at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — The record chase can wait. Mikaela Shiffrin appeared pleased, though, that for most of the way down the mountain she was faster than Sofia Goggia in a discipline that is far from being her best event.

“I don’t really believe that I would get 83 in downhill,” Shiffrin said. “But it’s certainly hard to come down in fourth so close and not think, ’Oh, maybe I could get on the podium tomorrow. The trick for me is to put those thoughts out of my mind.”

Two more races are scheduled in Cortina over the weekend, with another downhill on Saturday followed by a super-G on Sunday.

Only three of Shiffrin's 82 wins have come in downhill, an event she races only sparingly. She prefers to concentrate on her favored disciplines of slalom (51 wins) and giant slalom (17 wins).

Goggia, who won gold and silver in downhill at the last two Olympics, respectively, has now won four of the five downhills this season. She finished 0.13 seconds ahead of two-time world champion Ilka Stuhec, and 0.36 ahead of Kira Weidle of Germany.

Shiffrin was faster than Goggia through the first three checkpoints but finished 0.50 behind.

Shiffrin had some trouble landing a jump toward the end of her run, standing up to regain her balance. But overall she seemed satisfied with her performance, smiling and pumping her fist in the finish area.

“I froze and I got more air in the section that you don’t really want to get off the ground,” Shiffrin said. “That was a little bit harsh right on the last turn where you can build speed. So I could maybe be a bit smoother there . . . I’ll try to make that adjustment.”

It also appeared that a clip on Shiffrin’s right boot came undone during her run, which might have reduced the control of her skis.

Vonn broke the previous win record, Annemarie Moser-Pröll’s mark of 62 victories, eight years ago in Cortina. Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short.

Shiffrin is also approaching Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark — between men and women — of 86 victories. Stenmark competed in the 1970s and 80s.