EMASS WRESTLING: ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

EMass wrestling: With a first-place result in the Senators All-Girls New England Tournament, Silver Lake’s Lindsay Laws headlines Athletes of the Week

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated January 20, 2023, 1 hour ago
Silver Lake's Lindsay Laws (160) may have bloodied her nose in this match against Marshfield's Nate Lang, but she remained unbowed after winning first place in the Senators All-Girls New England Wrestling tournament.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Alex Schaeublin and Alex Bajoras, St. John’s Prep — The two Alexes each pinned every opponent as Prep took the title at the Woburn Invitational. Schaeublin, a senior captain, won at 113 pounds while Bajoras, a sophomore, triumphed in the heavyweight division.

Dylan and Tyler Kadish, Newton South — The brothers each took impressive championship wins at the Woburn Invitational, with Tyler, a senior captain, winning at 138 over St. John’s Prep’s Jayden D’Ambrosio and Dylan, a junior, taking down Tewksbury’s Jack Callahan at 126.

Lindsay Laws, Silver Lake — The 160-pound junior earned first place at the Senators All-Girls New England Tournament with a trio of pins and a 7-0 decision in the final.

Nick Nicosia, Tyngsborough/Dracut —The junior’s third-period fall in the 132 final at the Dan Gionet Memorial Tournament was one of three championships on the day that propelled Tyngsborough/Dracut to a team victory.

Nora Quitt, Ashland — The junior was the only wrestler to pin opponents in every round on her way to a championship at 136 pounds at the Senators All Girls New England Tournament.

Gabe Thomasson, Norton — The senior earned the championship in the 170-pound weight class at the Weymouth Invitational, which included a semifinal 3-2 triumph over previously undefeated Aman Khalil from Brockton, as the Lancers took the team championship.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.

