EMass wrestling: With a first-place result in the Senators All-Girls New England Tournament, Silver Lake’s Lindsay Laws headlines Athletes of the Week

Alex Schaeublin and Alex Bajoras, St. John’s Prep — The two Alexes each pinned every opponent as Prep took the title at the Woburn Invitational. Schaeublin, a senior captain, won at 113 pounds while Bajoras, a sophomore, triumphed in the heavyweight division.
Dylan and Tyler Kadish, Newton South — The brothers each took impressive championship wins at the Woburn Invitational, with Tyler, a senior captain, winning at 138 over St. John’s Prep’s Jayden D’Ambrosio and Dylan, a junior, taking down Tewksbury’s Jack Callahan at 126.
Lindsay Laws, Silver Lake — The 160-pound junior earned first place at the Senators All-Girls New England Tournament with a trio of pins and a 7-0 decision in the final.
Nick Nicosia, Tyngsborough/Dracut —The junior’s third-period fall in the 132 final at the Dan Gionet Memorial Tournament was one of three championships on the day that propelled Tyngsborough/Dracut to a team victory.
Nora Quitt, Ashland — The junior was the only wrestler to pin opponents in every round on her way to a championship at 136 pounds at the Senators All Girls New England Tournament.
Gabe Thomasson, Norton — The senior earned the championship in the 170-pound weight class at the Weymouth Invitational, which included a semifinal 3-2 triumph over previously undefeated Aman Khalil from Brockton, as the Lancers took the team championship.
