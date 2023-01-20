EMass wrestling: With a first-place result in the Senators All-Girls New England Tournament, Silver Lake’s Lindsay Laws headlines Athletes of the Week

Alex Schaeublin and Alex Bajoras, St. John’s Prep — The two Alexes each pinned every opponent as Prep took the title at the Woburn Invitational. Schaeublin, a senior captain, won at 113 pounds while Bajoras, a sophomore, triumphed in the heavyweight division.

Dylan and Tyler Kadish, Newton South — The brothers each took impressive championship wins at the Woburn Invitational, with Tyler, a senior captain, winning at 138 over St. John’s Prep’s Jayden D’Ambrosio and Dylan, a junior, taking down Tewksbury’s Jack Callahan at 126.

Lindsay Laws, Silver Lake — The 160-pound junior earned first place at the Senators All-Girls New England Tournament with a trio of pins and a 7-0 decision in the final.