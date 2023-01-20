Franco DiFusco’s halfcourt buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Somerville boys’ basketball to a Greater Boston League win over Revere

Somerville’s Franco DiFusco hadn’t been on the court in five minutes when he checked back into a Greater Boston League boys’ basketball contest vs. Revere, the score tied, 45-45, with 3.8 seconds to go.
After an inbounds pass found him, DiFusco dribbled across midcourt and heaved a 40-foot contested 3-pointer that found its mark as the final buzzer sounded on the Highlanders’ 48-45 victory. It was a dramatic finish which Somerville coach Mark Antonelli likened to the climactic scene from the movie “Hoosiers.”
“That situation was the equivalent of him walking off the bench in baseball and hitting a grand slam to win,” Antonelli said of DiFusco’s walk-off winning shot, which gave the Highlanders (3-8) a thrilling GBL win and the start of a two-game win streak.
Franco DiFusco from half court for the win. Somerville 48 Revere 45 pic.twitter.com/LbUEffIlK7— Matthew Desmond (@MATTDESMOND3) January 20, 2023
Makai Curtis led Somerville with 16 points — including four 3-pointers — and Jared Antonelli added 10. DiFusco only finished with two field goals: a layup in the first half, and the buzzer-beater to win the game.
“Franco just has a knack for making those types of plays. Those athletic types of plays that are kind of unscripted,” Antonelli said. “So, that was our thinking, and we drew it up.”
Revere had the ball in the frontcourt with 3.9 seconds to go, but got whistled for a moving screen, which set the stage for DiFusco’s heroic heave.
“It’s been a rough couple of years for our guys, but these kids have battled and we push them every day in practice,” Antonelli said. “So, to have a night like this, [you] and go put your head down on the pillow and and feel good about yourself and walk into school tomorrow feeling like a million bucks, I’m proud of them.”