Franco DiFusco’s halfcourt buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Somerville boys’ basketball to a Greater Boston League win over Revere

Somerville’s Franco DiFusco hadn’t been on the court in five minutes when he checked back into a Greater Boston League boys’ basketball contest vs. Revere, the score tied, 45-45, with 3.8 seconds to go.

After an inbounds pass found him, DiFusco dribbled across midcourt and heaved a 40-foot contested 3-pointer that found its mark as the final buzzer sounded on the Highlanders’ 48-45 victory. It was a dramatic finish which Somerville coach Mark Antonelli likened to the climactic scene from the movie “Hoosiers.”

“That situation was the equivalent of him walking off the bench in baseball and hitting a grand slam to win,” Antonelli said of DiFusco’s walk-off winning shot, which gave the Highlanders (3-8) a thrilling GBL win and the start of a two-game win streak.