Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, who is being investigated for computer-access crimes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation by campus police into possible computer-access crimes at the football building.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel said Weiss, who also served as quarterbacks coach, was dismissed “after a review of university policies.” The two-sentence statement didn't elaborate.

Weiss released his own statement Friday, saying he was proud of his two seasons at Michigan.