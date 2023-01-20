NESN to air five Boston Pride games, beginning with Sunday’s PHF contest at Montreal

Five Boston Pride games will be televised on NESN, the network announced Friday, bringing the professional women’s hockey club back to its original television home from its inaugural 2015-16 season.
“NESN has consistently included women’s ice hockey in their programming, particularly at the college level,” said Pride president Colleen Coyne. “We are excited to see them bring the professional game back to the sports fans of New England.”
The first broadcast is set for Sunday (1 p.m.) when the Pride play at Montreal. The remaining schedule is Feb. 4 vs. Metropolitan (7 p.m.), Feb. 5 vs. Connecticut (2 p.m.), Feb. 18 vs. Montreal (8 p.m.), and Feb. 19 vs. Montreal (2 p.m.). Future games will be announced at a later date.
NESN originally broadcasted Pride games from 2015-17 when the club played in the National Women’s Hockey League, which has since been rebranded to the Premier Hockey Federation. Over the past few seasons, Pride games have aired on Twitch, ESPN+, and TSN in Canada.
Boston currently leads the PHF with an 11-2-0 record as it seeks a third consecutive Isobel Cup title.
“Women’s professional hockey is an exciting product and it is only getting better,” said Coyne. “We know our loyal fans were excited to hear this news and we look forward to winning new fans over the course of these five games.”