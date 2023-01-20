NESN to air five Boston Pride games, beginning with Sunday’s PHF contest at Montreal

Five Boston Pride games will be televised on NESN, the network announced Friday, bringing the professional women’s hockey club back to its original television home from its inaugural 2015-16 season.

“NESN has consistently included women’s ice hockey in their programming, particularly at the college level,” said Pride president Colleen Coyne. “We are excited to see them bring the professional game back to the sports fans of New England.”

The first broadcast is set for Sunday (1 p.m.) when the Pride play at Montreal. The remaining schedule is Feb. 4 vs. Metropolitan (7 p.m.), Feb. 5 vs. Connecticut (2 p.m.), Feb. 18 vs. Montreal (8 p.m.), and Feb. 19 vs. Montreal (2 p.m.). Future games will be announced at a later date.