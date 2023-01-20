For the new Leagues Cup 2023 coming this summer, Revolution placed in group with Red Bulls, Club Atlético de San Luis

The inaugural Leagues Cup features 47 clubs — 29 from MLS and 18 from Liga MX — for a World Cup-style tournament with the top three finishers qualifying for the 2024 Concacaf Champions League.

The Revolution will face the New York Red Bulls and Mexico’s Club Atlético de San Luis in Group East 4 in the new Leagues Cup 2023, Concacaf announced Friday.

After finishing 19th in the 2022 MLS Supporter’s Shield standings, the Revolution were the final team selected for East 4 based on geographic location. The Red Bulls finished fifth and had priority region placement, while Club Atlético was 13th last season in Liga MX.

New England, New York, and San Luis will play each other once, with the top two teams advancing to the Round of 32. LAFC, the 2022 MLS champions, and LIGA MX champion Club de Fútbol Pachuca received byes.

In 2022, New England played in the Concacaf Champions League and advanced to the quarterfinals, the club’s sixth and most recent continental tournament. The Revolution won the North American SuperLiga title in 2008.

Leagues Cup 2023 will run from July 21 to Aug. 19 with matches in the United States and Canada. The Revolution are guaranteed one home game at Gillette Stadium during the group stage.

The full schedule is expected to be announced soon.
















