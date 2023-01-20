Sarah Claflin leads the way in Pembroke girls’ record-setting effort at MSTCA Division 4 relays

At Friday’s MSTCA James Kalperis Division 4 state relays, the Claflin-led Titans broke an 11-year-old meet record in the girls’ 4x50-yard shuttle dash with a finishing time of 24.31 seconds. And Pembroke narrowly missed breaking a second record in the girls’ 4x200-meter relay at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center with a time of 1 minute, 47.30 seconds — just a half-second off a meet best that’s held up for 29 years.

It’s not often records are shattered at a decades-old meet, but seemingly nothing is out of reach for Pembroke High star junior Sarah Claflin and her teammates.

“We know have one of the fastest girls in the state in Sarah,” said Pembroke coach Greg Zopatti. “We feel like any relay we put together with her in it, we have the chance to do something special.”

Claflin, who last spring won a Division 4 state outdoor title in the 200 (25.01), had the packed indoor venue buzzling after her sparkling run in the 4x200. But for all of Claflin’s individual accolades, she said breaking into the record book alongside her teammates is what makes participating in the annual relays extra special.

“Getting the record is a really special accomplishment for us to all share,” Claflin said. “To perform so well in both events as a team, that’s really cool and why we do this.”

The Titans also took first-place in last year’s 4x200 with a time of 1:49.36, but bested that by more than two seconds. The one addition from last year’s winning quartet was sophomore Caroline Minogue, who impressed in her debut.

“This was her first big race in a relay, and she got in there and really held her position and did what she had to do,” said assistant coach James Rooney. “That was huge for us.”

▪ The Holliston girls’ 4x800-meter team entered with the expectation of dominance, and didn’t disappoint.

After winning the event by a staggering 39-second margin last year, the Panthers returning quartet again proved their worth as the premier force in Division 4. Ella Bosselman got Holliston rolling with a 10-second lead on the opening leg, and the talented trio behind her further widened the gap. Their final time of 9:53.59 was 25 seconds ahead of second-place Medfield, who finished at 10:18.31.

“We know we have some of the best runners on our team,” said Casey Wig, who ran the Panthers’ third leg. “Being able to push each other every day just makes us stronger when we team up.”

▪ In one of the afternoon’s tightest relays, Old Rochester’s Murray Copps made up four seconds in the final leg to secure the boys’ 4x800-meter race with a time of 8:23.66.

Old Rochester's Murray Copps (above) put the pedal to the metal on the final leg of the boys' 4x800-meter run, making up a four-second deficit to secure a winning time of 8 minutes, 23.66 seconds in the MSTCA Division 4 relays on Friday at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center. Erin Clark

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.