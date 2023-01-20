Tyngsborough/Dracut wrestling splits its matches vs. Pentucket and Wakefield

James Shaffer (106/113 pounds), Amauri Hernandez (106/113), Carter Johnson (120), Nick Nicosia (132), Tyler Brodeur (145), Luke McHugh (170), and Drew Richardson (285) were double winners for the Tyngsborough/Dracut wrestling team (8-5) in a split pair of matchups, which included a 54-30 victory over Pentucket and a 36-30 loss to Wakefield on Friday night.

Silver Lake 59, Cambridge 12 — Sophomore Robbie Lewis (113 pounds) and senior captain Caleb Berry (170) were two of nine undefeated on the day in a home quad meet for the Lakers (15-3).