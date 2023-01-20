fb-pixel Skip to main content
Friday's schools roundup

Tyngsborough/Dracut wrestling splits its matches vs. Pentucket and Wakefield

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated January 20, 2023, 47 minutes ago

James Shaffer (106/113 pounds), Amauri Hernandez (106/113), Carter Johnson (120), Nick Nicosia (132), Tyler Brodeur (145), Luke McHugh (170), and Drew Richardson (285) were double winners for the Tyngsborough/Dracut wrestling team (8-5) in a split pair of matchups, which included a 54-30 victory over Pentucket and a 36-30 loss to Wakefield on Friday night.

Silver Lake 59, Cambridge 12 — Sophomore Robbie Lewis (113 pounds) and senior captain Caleb Berry (170) were two of nine undefeated on the day in a home quad meet for the Lakers (15-3).

Girls’ gymnastics

Natick 132.450, Braintree 131.3 — The Redhawks earned firsts in each event, with Noelle Rivera (vault and bars), Katie Dorey (beam), and Clara Keith (floor). Braintree’s Abigail Kostas, who tied for best score in the vault, took the all-around with a 33.3.

