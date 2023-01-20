Central Catholic’s highly-decorated Nate Blanchette has his sights set on another New England title — this time, at 182 pounds

Competing at 182 pounds on the mat this winter, the Methuen resident is the reigning New England champion at 160 pounds; and his 24-0 start this year includes 23 pins or technical falls.

Central Catholic junior Nate Blanchette has been winning wrestling championships for over a decade. He’s won judo championships and kept his name atop national rankings for a half decade in that discipline, too.

Central Catholic wrestling coach Jamie Durkin said he “hoped and prayed” Blanchette would wrestle for him, and when he showed up in a Central uniform, he knew he’d be something special for the program.

“He was kind of the full package coming out of middle school,” Durkin said. “Full package as a 14-year-old kid.”

Blanchette, who has compiled a 67-3 career mark at Central, started wrestling when he was 4 years old, and wasted no time dominating on the mat.

“ ‘Body awareness is one of Nate’s best characteristics. . .When you wrestle and do judo, you learn what your body can and can’t do.’ Central Catholic wrestling coach Jamie Durkin, on Nate Blanchette's prowess as a wrestling and judo champion

Starting in 2012, he won at the Marshwood New England Classic four years in a row. He added a youth state championship in 2013, and a Northeast Nationals championship in 2014. The following year, he captured championships at the 75-pound intermediate level at the NCAA Youth Showcase in St. Louis, and at Pop and Flo Nationals.

Before his arrival at Central Catholic, Nate Blanchette (above) was already highly-decorated in wrestling and judo. "“He was kind of the full package coming out of middle school. Full package as a 14-year-old kid,” said Central Catholic wrestling coach Jamie Durkin. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“I’ve just been around forever,” Blanchette said. “I’ve been traveling for wrestling since I was young. It was like every weekend.”

In 2016, Blanchette broke his arm and needed to step away from wrestling. But his doctor said he could try judo, a decision Blanchette still finds curious. But he went with it.

.

Since 2017, he’s been consistently among the top two in the U18 national rankings, picking up a national championship in 2017, another in 2020, and two more in 2021.

Those skills have made him an even more daunting opponent on the wrestling mat.

Junior Nate Blanchette (center), the reigning New England champion at 160 pounds, has his sights set on the title at 182, having compiled a 24-0 record, with 23 via pins or technical falls. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“Body awareness is one of Nate’s best characteristics,” Durkin said. “When you wrestle and do judo, you learn what your body can and can’t do.”

Blanchette said his judo training helped his ne-waza, or ground techniques.

“When you’re wrestling, you know if someone has good hips or bad hips. I think judo gave me better hips,” he said. “My throws got way better. All you do in judo is throw people. My upper body got way better.”

His technique and skill was on full display Jan. 18 in a match against Lawrence. He shocked his teammates by hitting a suicide cradle, a move in which one somersaults over an opponent and then pulls him down.

“He dove under the guy and was able to lock up a cradle,” said sophomore Cole Glynn. “Everyone on our bench went crazy. No one on our team has seen that move before. It was completely off guard, no one saw it coming.

“It’s one of those moves where you don’t practice it, and you rarely see it. Even by the best athletes.”

Last season, Blanchette entered the New England tournament ranked second in the state after a 1-0 loss to Xaverian’s Michael Bobola, the top-ranked wrestler, in the All-State tournament. In a rematch for the championship, Blanchette earned an 11-9 victory over the previously-undefeated Bobola, who now wrestles at Harvard.

Nate Blanchette dazzled his Central Catholic teammates when he used his judo principles to execute a sophisticated "suicide cradle" wrestling move on an opponent. Said sophomore Cole Glynn: “It’s one of those moves where you don’t practice it, and you rarely see it. Even by the best athletes.” Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“It means so much around here to be a New England champ,” Blanchette said. “I feel like being a New England champ is cool.

“It might have been my favorite wrestling moment, I was so happy.”

Milton junior Mason Pellegri (18-1 this season) is the only wrestler this season to go a full six minutes against Blanchette. The two went head-to-head in the final of the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament, with Blanchette earning a 6-4 decision.

“Nate’s good at everything, he’s good in all three positions,” said Milton coach Ted Carroll. “He’s really hard to beat. Nate is amazing. We had a game plan, but Mason came up a little short. He wrestled a great match.”

Blanchette finished seventh at nationals as a junioir, forced to forfeit two matches due to injury. He is focused the title this year.

“I just want more,” he said. “I love winning.”

Near falls

▪ Woburn coach Mike Parziale earned his 114th win Wednesday with a 54-25 triumph over Burlington, passing the Rev. John McLaughlin, who coached him as a Tanner.

“[Rev. McLaughlin] changed my life in many ways, so it’s one of those things where the student overtakes the father/coach,” Parziale said. “I wouldn’t have wanted it in any other way. He was a huge influence in my life.”

He was a two-year assistant for Mike Tedesco, before taking the helm in 2010. Assistant Joe Lisacki has been with him from the start.

“[Lisacki is] as much a part of these wins as anybody,” Parziale said. “The wrestlers, past wrestlers, present wrestlers. My family, I have four kids, my wife is a big part of that too. She takes care of the kids while I’m coaching.”

Parziale said “Father John” was a huge influence on his life, picking him up when he was down and giving him confidence.

“He’s definitely a father figure,” Parziale said. “I have humble beginnings, I grew up very poor. He bought me my first pair of wrestling shoes. I probably would have quit the sport, if not for him. I knew when I got the shoes that he was going to be someone I’d be loyal to.”

In the senior night win, classmates Joe Mahon (forfeit, 120 pounds), Sean Hall (pin, 138), and Eddie Sallese (pin, 285) recorded victories. The team FaceTimed Rev. McLaughlin after the meet was over. After he joked the record might actually be 118 wins, “Father John” congratulated an emotional Parziale.

“It means a lot to me because of what he’s done for me,” Parziale said. “To call him, I hope I made him proud. I don’t know if he’d want anyone else to break that record, seems fitting the way it worked out.”

▪ The 12 sectional tournaments for Divisions 1-3 are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, with the D1 (Methuen), D2 (Milton), and D3 (Wakefield) tournaments set for Feb. 17-18. The All-State championships for boys and girls are Feb. 24-25 at Reading High.





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.