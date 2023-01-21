Fire breaks out in Chelsea apartment building for elderly residents, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a Chelsea apartment building for elderly and disabled residents on Saturday night but no injuries were reported, officials said.

Fire crews responded to the Buckley Apartments at 14 Bloomingdale St. about 8:40 p.m. and located the fire in the bathroom of a second-floor unit, Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard Albanese said in an e-mail.

Firefighters knocked the flames down in about 20 minutes. Two people living in the unit were displaced, along with two people in the unit one floor below, which sustained water damage, Albanese said.