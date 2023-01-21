fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fire breaks out in Chelsea apartment building for elderly residents, no injuries reported

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated January 21, 2023, 1 hour ago

A fire broke out in a Chelsea apartment building for elderly and disabled residents on Saturday night but no injuries were reported, officials said.

Fire crews responded to the Buckley Apartments at 14 Bloomingdale St. about 8:40 p.m. and located the fire in the bathroom of a second-floor unit, Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard Albanese said in an e-mail.

Firefighters knocked the flames down in about 20 minutes. Two people living in the unit were displaced, along with two people in the unit one floor below, which sustained water damage, Albanese said.

The Chelsea Housing Authority, which owns the property, did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Saturday. The building is an eight-story brick structure with 210 one-bedroom apartments, according to the housing authority’s website.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, Albanese said.

