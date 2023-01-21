From flurries to thick flakes, snow is welcomed by many in Massachusetts — especially the younger set

“That’s her favorite, making a snow fort or a snowman,” Pineda, 58, said in a phone interview. Although Pineda‘s preference is to hike with friends or family on snowy, wooded trails, he said, looking out for wildlife with binoculars.

“We’ve got just enough to go sledding, build a snow fort or two, and there’s more coming,” said Bill Pineda, who was shoveling snow Saturday morning in Ashbury as his 8-year old niece, Angeline Lopez, played with his dog, Butterscotch, in the yard.

Whether building a giant snow fort in northern Massachusetts or forging miniature snowmen out of the dusting in Greater Boston, many families delighted Saturday in one of the first snowfalls to hit the state this season.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we had another snow day on Monday, the way the forecast is looking,” he said.

Children in Fitchburg and Ashby enjoyed a holiday Friday when schools were closed for snow days, which Fitchburg City Councilor Marisa Fleming said is less about the number of inches and more about the timing of the snow, and how soon the town can get plows on the road.

“We’re usually the cause of North Middlesex [school district] snow days — if one is closed, they all have to close, so the kids in the county tend to love Ashby,” joked Ashby Select Board member Mary Calandrella.

“Sometimes you won’t get much in neighboring towns like Pepperell, but when you climb up to Ashby, it’s snowing like a blizzard,” she said. “It has to be the elevation, we just always seem to hit the jackpot.”

Closer to Boston, kids were gleefully making the most of the small accumulation.

At Cooper Playground in Cambridge, where the powder that accumulated overnight was slowly melting, Molly Howard watched her two children toss pieces of ice and snow in the air, giggling as they exploded into flurries or hit the ground and splintered across the waterlogged grass.

“It’s so important to get them outside, rain or shine, every day we can. The amount of snow doesn’t matter, they always have a great time as long as they have the right gear,” Howard said, smiling as her daughter Mira, 4, waved shyly from beneath a slide. “We’ve been out here a little over an hour — with a break to get Mira some waterproof mittens — and they’re loving it.”

Although temperatures were on the warmer side, producing thick, heavy flakes near the New Hampshire border, families up north enjoyed sledding and snowballs — and said they hope colder temperatures later this year will soon make it safe to ice skate.

“It used to be that the ponds and lakes would freeze, over and they’d stay frozen for the entire winter. But now there’s a lot of freezing and melting and freezing and melting, which makes it a little tougher,” said Fitchburg City Council Vice President Andrew J. Van Hazinga.

His kids “had a blast” building a makeshift ramp and sledding on their day off Friday, said Van Hazinga, 42, in a phone interview. He’s hopeful that his son will soon be able to practice ice hockey in the pond behind Fleming’s house in northeast Fitchburg, but for now, it’s still too warm.

“We were always the house where kids would come over to skate,” Fleming said. “But it’s warmer now, the snow is like mashed potatoes, and the pond hasn’t frozen over, so of course you can’t skate in that.”

But those hoping for more inches in the coming days and weeks are in luck, said meteorologist Kristie Smith from the National Weather Service.

“We’re in a pretty active pattern right now with rain/snow showing up every three-ish days... so our next system comes in Sunday night, and it’ll last into Monday,” Smith said in a phone interview.

Current forecasts predict less snow on Monday than the past few days, she added, with up to 6 inches in the Berkshires toward the New Hampshire border, and less than an inch moving further south and east toward Worcester. The Boston area is expected to get rain.

Another chance for snow is in the forecast for Wednesday, though.

“Snow lovers would say we haven’t been very lucky, but our most active time of year is actually in February,” Smith said. “So I wouldn’t write winter off quite yet — we still have a good six to eight weeks to go.”

John Tlumacki of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.