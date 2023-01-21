Investigators lookin for missing Brookfield woman expand ground search Saturday

The search for Tee remains a missing person’s case, Early said during a press conference in Brookfield early Saturday afternoon.

Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen about 8:30 p.m. on Jan 10, when she was leaving a Main Street home near Lewis Field on foot. Her family reported her missing Jan. 13.

Investigators trying to find a missing Brookfield woman expanded their ground search Saturday and are expected to continue those efforts into the coming week, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

“Everyone’s hoping that she is still alive,” Early said. “And if anyone knows any information with regards to [Tee], please give us a call.”

Brittany Tee

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said authorities resumed work Saturday searching a large wooded area near her Brookfield home, as well as along routes 9 and 148.

The search has drawn upon police from Brookfield and Worcester, including the city’s police cadets. State Police, including K-9 units, its drone unit, and its Special Emergency Response Team are also part of the search, as well as Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue and Central Mass Search and Rescue.

Early said the State Police dive team will also participate in the investigation when weather conditions permit.

Tee is 5 feet 6 inches tall, has brown hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots at the time she disappeared.

On Thursday, Early’s office released photos of Tee wearing the black coat from a surveillance video recorded inside a store on Jan. 6.

Early, speaking to reporters Saturday, said Tee’s family has worked closely with investigators.

“The family has been wonderful... they’re working hand in hand with us, " Early said. “It’s such a tough situation.”

Tee’s boyfriend has also been cooperative with authorities, Early said.

Brookfield Police Chief Michael Blanchard said investigators are not using volunteer searchers.

“I understand the desire for the citizens to come out and assist. There are several reasons why we are not using civilian search teams, and you need to trust me, and the law enforcement professionals behind me,” Blanchard said during Saturday’s press conference.

“If we thought for an instant that using civilian search and rescue teams would bring Brittany home a second sooner, we absolutely would’ve used them. But that’s just not the case right now. you just need to trust us, and let us do our job,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard and a spokesman for Early did not immediately respond to questions regarding those reasons. During the press conference, Early said authorities are trained to participate in a search like the one being conducted to find Tee.

“All of these people go through a ton of training to be able to do what they’re doing today,” Early said.

Anyone with information about Tee is encouraged to call a dedicated tip line at 508-453-7589. Tips can be left anonymously, Early said.













John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.