Man, 21, dies in skiing accident at Cannon Mountain in N.H.

A 21-year-old man died in a skiing accident at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second fatality on New Hampshire’s slopes in just a week, officials said.

Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol responded to a report of a missing skier at 2:12 p.m. when his friends said they’d been separated for about an hour and a half, Gregory Keeler, a spokesperson for the mountain, said in an e-mail Saturday.

Ski Patrol found the skier in the woods off of the “Upper Ravine” trail but the man showed “no signs of life” and had suffered significant trauma, Keeler said.