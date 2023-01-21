Ron Klain is expected to step down as Biden’s White House chief of staff

The officials, who discussed internal matters on condition of anonymity, would not say whether a successor has already been picked or when the decision would be announced, but indicated that it would come at some point after Biden outlined his agenda for the coming year in his State of the Union address on Feb. 7. Klain probably would stay around for a transition period to help the next chief settle into the corner office that has been his command post for many crises and legislative battles.

Klain, 61, has been telling colleagues privately since the November midterm elections that after a grueling, nonstop stretch at Biden’s side going back to the 2020 campaign, he is ready to move on, according to senior administration officials, and a search for a replacement has been underway.

WASHINGTON — Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff who has steered President Joe Biden’s administration through two years of triumphs and setbacks, is expected to step down in coming weeks in the most significant changing of the guard since Biden took office two years ago.

His resignation would mark a striking moment of turnover at the top of an administration that has been relatively stable through the first half of Biden’s term, and Klain takes pride that he has lasted longer than any other Democratic president’s first chief of staff in more than a half-century. But with Biden expected to announce by spring that he is running for reelection, advisers predict more moves as some aides shift from the White House to the campaign.

The departure would also come at a time when the White House faces a widening array of political and legal threats from a newly appointed special counsel investigating the improper handling of classified documents and a flurry of other inquiries by the newly installed Republican majority in the House. The next chief of staff will be charged with managing the defense of Biden’s White House and any counterattack as the 2024 election approaches.

Among the possible choices to replace Klain mentioned by senior officials are Labor Secretary Marty Walsh; former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell, now serving as ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development; Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to Biden; Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president; Jeff Zients, the administration’s former coronavirus response coordinator; Susan Rice, White House domestic policy adviser; and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

Neither Klain nor any of those named as possible candidates to succeed him had any immediate comment Saturday in response to messages. Dunn has flatly ruled out taking the job in conversations with colleagues.

Klain has been a singularly important figure in Biden’s administration. Having worked for Biden off and on for more than three decades, admirers say Klain channels the president as few others can. He is seen as so influential that Republicans derisively call him a virtual prime minister and Democrats blame him when they are disappointed in a decision.

For all the crossfire, Klain helped rack up an impressive string of legislative victories, including a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan; a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure program; the largest investment in combating climate change in history; and measures to expand benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, lower prescription drug costs for seniors, spur development in the semiconductor industry and create a minimum 15% tax rate for major corporations.

Klain also helped oversee the distribution of vaccines that have curbed if not ended the COVID pandemic and the enactment of a plan to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars of student loan debt for millions of Americans. And he set the tone for the White House message to the world through an active Twitter account that he used to promote victories and to jab critics.

On Friday, for instance, he chided Republicans for their approach to federal spending. “How extreme is the House GOP plan to cut Social Security and Medicare?” he wrote. “So extreme that even Donald Trump is saying, ‘Hey, that’s too extreme for me!’”

He also reflected on the second anniversary of Biden’s inauguration. “Two hard years,” Klain wrote. “So much to be done. But so much progress.”

At the same time, Klain has presided over a rash of troubles that have drained public support for Biden. While unemployment has remained near record lows and job creation was robust, inflation reached its highest rate in 40 years, gas prices shot up to an all-time high, economic growth stalled for a time and illegal immigration at the southwestern border surged to record levels.

Likely as a result, Biden’s approval rating has been mired in the low 40% range for more than a year. But Klain is preparing to leave at a moment when gas prices have come back down, inflation is falling and Biden’s political standing has recovered somewhat after better-than-expected midterm elections.

“He is a truly unique chief of staff,” said Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, a presidential scholar at the Brookings Institution who studies administration personnel. Klain’s broad experience in multiple administrations as well as on Capitol Hill, his reputation for managing tough political challenges and his long history with Biden made him the most important figure in the White House besides the president.

“Finding a successor who encompasses all of those skills will not be easy and may well be impossible,” Tenpas said. “They are headed into a reelection campaign that also increases Ron’s value in that he has campaign experience and political skills. In addition, the chief of staff’s Capitol Hill experience could come in handy as they confront divided government.”

By this point in his presidency, Donald Trump was already on his third chief of staff and his third national security adviser and had lost more than half of his original 15 Cabinet secretaries. By contrast, none of Biden’s statutory Cabinet members have left. In fact, even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who some had speculated might step down after the midterm elections, recently told Biden that she would stay.

Tenpas calculates Biden’s turnover in his most important positions at 40% in the first two years, far lower than the 66% turnover in the same period under Trump, although higher than other recent presidents, including Barack Obama, who saw just 24% in his first two years.

Still, few of those who left were at the senior-most level or part of the president’s inner circle, which has remained broadly intact. Biden’s overall turnover rate is higher than it would have been otherwise in part because of turmoil in Vice President Kamala Harris’ office, where staff members have come and gone with more frequency.

Other departures are anticipated, possibly after the president’s State of the Union address. Brian Deese, Biden’s national economic adviser, is expected to leave later this year, and Cecilia Rouse is expected to leave her post as chair of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers to return to Princeton University.

Klain, who grew up in Indiana, graduated from Georgetown and earned a law degree from Harvard, has now served under three presidents and brought more White House experience to his post than perhaps any of his predecessors. He was associate counsel to President Bill Clinton, counselor to Attorney General Janet Reno and then chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore. A central figure in Gore’s futile fight to win the election recount in Florida in 2000, Klain was later played by Kevin Spacey in the 2008 HBO film “Recount.”

Klain also worked for Biden’s Senate office and served as Biden’s chief of staff when he was vice president before becoming Obama’s Ebola response coordinator. Altogether, he served under nine previous White House chiefs of staff. “I have worked for more White House chiefs of staff than any other White House chief of staff,” Klain once boasted.

In 2015, Klain enlisted with Hillary Rodham Clinton’s presidential campaign without waiting until Biden announced he was not running, an act that was seen as a betrayal by some in Biden world. In an email later made public, Klain even lamented that he was “dead to them,” meaning Biden’s circle. But several current and former Biden advisers said it is a testament to Klain’s strategic value that he worked his way back into the good graces of not only Biden but his wife, Jill.

Klain has long been open that he expected to leave at the two-year mark, especially since the midterm elections. He told Chris Whipple, author of “The Fight of His Life,” a new book on Biden’s presidency published Tuesday, that he was readying to depart at that point and predicted that his successor could be a woman, without naming her.

Officials said in recent days that it was not at all certain it will be a woman after all, however. But after the rough and tumble of his tenure, Klain took the midterm results as validation. “Maybe,” he wrote Whipple in an email at 1:16 a.m. after election night, “we don’t suck as much as people thought.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.