Acton-Boxborough boys get fast start out of blocks, run fast time in 4x50-meter dash

Their time in the 4 x 50 dash — 21.62 seconds — was the second-fastest time in state history. The quartet of Leo Burlak, Alex Landry, Tristan Wu, and Christopher Adamchek fell .29 seconds short of the record set by their predecessors at A-B in 2019.

The Acton-Boxborough boys’ track team sprinted out to a hot start in the MSTCA Division 1 state relays Saturday afternoon at the Reggie Lewis Center. Through three events — the 4 x 50 hurdles relay, the 4 x 50-meter dash relay, and the 4 x 800 relay — the Revolution amassed 30 points after three first-place finishes.

Acton Boxborough’s William Liu is all alone as he crosses the finish line in the boys' 4 X 800 relay at the MSTCA Division 1 state relays Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center.

“The hurdles set the tone for us right away,” said Acton-Boxborough coach Brian Crossman. “They started us off with almost a two-second improvement from last year, which we won.”

While Crossman had the full “A” team in the 4 x 50 dash, the Revolution mashed up the groups for the hurdles to try and sneak in at the back with the “B” relay. Even though the “B” group was scoreless in 10th event, the “A” relay still took first place in the same event they won a year ago, improving from 28.03 seconds to 26.22.

In the 4 x 800, the Revolution led after a 1:55 in the first leg and they held on for a 8:00.73 — more than three seconds faster than runner-up Newton North. All three results gave the Revolution an early cushion.

“In my mind, I never look that far ahead,” Crossman said. “I’ve been in too many of these, so I’m just taking them through it one event at a time.”

The Newton North boys’ 4 x 200 relay ran a blistering 1:30.25 to take down a 33-year-old meet record set by Brockton (1:30.40) in 1990. North’s quartet of Everton Muir, Matt Paquette, DJ Harvey, and Myles Scott finished more than a second faster than runner-up Acton-Boxborough.

But it almost didn’t count: The Tigers were flagged for a handoff violation between the first and second legs and initially disqualified. But Newton North coach Shawn Wallace challenged the disqualification, which was overturned.

“It was close, but it wasn’t close enough to warrant a DQ,” Wallace said. “He still had a whole stride-plus before he reached the red triangle.”

On the girls’ side, Westford edged out Andover by .01 seconds in the 4 x 50 hurdles, 30.32 to 30.33. The Warriors responded in the 4 x 50 dash, beating out Westford by .11 seconds for second place behind Framingham.

Andover amassed 30 early points thanks to the results on the infield, a second-place finish in the long jump relay, and a third-place time in the 4 x 800.



