Alex Schaeublin and Rawson Iwanicki lead the way for unbeaten St. John’s Prep wrestling

The senior duo of Alex Schaeublin and Rawson Iwanicki led the St. John’s Prep wrestling team to match wins vs. Hope, R.I. (44-27), Agawam (48-28), West Springfield (57-11), and Putnam (75-6) in a quad on Saturday.

Schaeublin went 4-0 at 113 pounds while Iwanick went 4-0 at 160 to help the Eagles (29-0) remain unbeaten.