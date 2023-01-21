fb-pixel Skip to main content
HS wrestling

Alex Schaeublin and Rawson Iwanicki lead the way for unbeaten St. John’s Prep wrestling

By AJ Traub Globe correspondent,Updated January 21, 2023, 50 minutes ago

The senior duo of Alex Schaeublin and Rawson Iwanicki led the St. John’s Prep wrestling team to match wins vs. Hope, R.I. (44-27), Agawam (48-28), West Springfield (57-11), and Putnam (75-6) in a quad on Saturday.

Schaeublin went 4-0 at 113 pounds while Iwanick went 4-0 at 160 to help the Eagles (29-0) remain unbeaten.

Framingham 59, New Bedford 24 — Blake Brandolini (3-0 at 106 pounds), Ben Lincoln (3-0 at 152), and John Noguiera (3-0 at 182) stayed undefeated to help lead the Flyers (7-4) to match wins against New Bedford as well as Needham (57-21) and Josiah Quincy (72-3).

Methuen 66, Keefe Tech 6 — Joe Bolduc (5-0 at 170) and Shane Eason (5-0 at 182) starred for the Rangers (28-0) in their match wins vs. Keefe Tech, along with Quabbin (53-4), Lexington (78-0), Woburn (66-6), Waltham (61-6), and St. John’s (45-14).


