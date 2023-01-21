Brewster Academy prevails over Worcester Academy in a showdown of New England prep school boys’ basketball powers

Although his Worcester Academy squad came up short, Boston native Chris “Tre” Norman, a Marquette commit, dropped a game-high 25 points in front of friends and family.

In the end, Brewster Academy, the NEPSAC AAA champion, made a few more plays than Worcester Academy, the AA champion, to hang on for an 84-76 victory.

When the reigning New England prep school basketball champions clashed in the Andrew James Lawson Foundation Invitational Saturday night, there was no shortage of talent on the parquet floor at TD Garden.

“It’s a great opportunity for these kids to play on the floor where they grew up idolizing the players,” said Brewster coach Jason Smith, “and to play in front of their families, especially for kids that made the decision to go away to prep school.

“They’re all great kids, and a lot of these kids play together [with the AAU program BABC]. [Worcester coach] Jamie Sullivan does a great job and they have one of the best teams in the country.”

The first half was a dynamic back-and-forth contest with nine lead changes and eight ties.

Worcester (14-2) pulled ahead to take a 43-38 lead into the break. Kayvaun Mulready (18 points) gave the Rams their biggest lead, 50-40, early in the second half.

Then Brewster (20-1) hit another gear, defensively shrinking the floor with incredible length and quickness. With so many Division 1 prospects and commits on his roster, Smith was able to wear down the Rams with his second unit, as Brewster went on a 25-6 run to take control.

Senior point guard Jeremiah Jenkins led Brewster with 20 points, including consecutive 3-pointers to give his squad its first lead since the first half.

Florida State commit Taylor Bowen and UConn-bound wing Solomon Ball scored 12 points apiece. Brewster’s defense held the state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, T.J. Power of Shrewsbury, to six points and four assists.

“This is arguably the deepest team we’ve had in my 23 years,” said Smith. “It’s a huge weapon to be able to stay fresh. I don’t think we’ve had a game yet where anyone has played more than 25 minutes. For the most part, we’ve been pretty balanced.”

Waltham’s Shea Wilder (center) battles for a loose ball with Somerville’s Jackson Pyman (right) during the Andrew Lawson Foundation Invitational basketball tournament at TD Garden. Ian LaForest scored 16 points for the Hawks (9-2) in a 56-40 victory. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff