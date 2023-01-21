Jake Davis stellar in net for fourth-ranked Arlington boys’ hockey in Middlesex League shutout of No. 6 Reading

Senior captain Jake Davis was up for the task in between the pipes.

Always a high-paced, skilled affair between two of the best teams in the Middlesex League Liberty Division, the Rockets came out of the gate firing.

Arlington coach John Messuri knew what kind of game the Spy Ponders were getting into when taking on Reading at Burbank Arena.

Davis stopped all 39 shots he faced, leading fourth-ranked Arlington to a 2-0 league victory over No. 6 Reading.

“First period, we got thundered and Davies stood on his head,” said Messuri. “He’s coming on for sure, he’s way more consistent now. He’s looking to get better, which is a scary thought.”

In the Pink the Rink game dedicated to cancer research, the Rockets peppered Davies with 14 first-period shots in front of a raucous crowd. Up to the task, the netminder remained locked in.

“You know when you’re going to Reading, you’re going to weather the storm,” said Messuri. “They fly in there, especially in the first period. The place was rocking.”

Freshman Nolan Russell broke the deadlock, jamming in a rebound on the backside of the play to put the Spy Ponders on the board.

“He did a great job for us and the hockey gods rewarded him with a nice goal,” said Messuri. “He was smart, in a great place and buried it.”

Junior Killian Wright added a third-period insurance tally, shaking loose along the right side thanks to his dynamic skating to slot a second goal for the Spy Ponders (7-2-2).

With the victory, the Spy Ponders tied the season series with the Rockets (6-2-1), avenging a 3-1 loss on New Year’s Eve.

