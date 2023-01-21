Jon Rahm ties rookie Davis Thompson for American Express lead at 23 under

Rahm, the world’s fourth-ranked player who won at Kapalua two weeks ago, and Thompson will make up the final group Sunday on the Stadium Course, which was one of three courses that hosted the first three rounds.

Thompson’s run of eagles in the Southern California desert finally ended as the 23-year-old carded a 67, also on the Stadium Course, to settle into a tie with Rahm at 23-under 193. Thompson, who had five eagles in leading through the first two rounds, just missed a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 18 that would have given him a one-stroke lead.

Jon Rahm got off to a hot start and shot a 7-under-par 65 on Saturday on PGA West’s Stadium Course for a share of the lead with tour rookie Davis Thompson in The American Express in La Quinta, Calif.

J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who shot a 10-under 62 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course, were four strokes behind the leaders. Tom Kim, Harry Higgs, Sam Burns and Taylor Montgomery were another stroke back at 18 under.

“Nothing but positive,” said Rahm, who will be playing for his ninth tour victory. “Ball-striking felt amazing. Hit a lot of great shots out there off the tee. Giving myself a lot of opportunities with the irons. Took advantage of quite a few of them. So very confident going into [Sunday] and knowing that I’m going to have to shoot another low score if I want to have a chance to win.”

LPGA — Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score. The result was a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Fla.

Henderson was up for the fight and moved to 14-under 202 in the LPGA Tour season opener at Lake Nona. The Canadian will take a three-shot lead over Nelly Korda (68) and Nasa Hataoka of Japan (66) into the final round.

Maja Stark of Sweden (68) and Charley Hull of England (69) trail by five.

After a pedestrian stretch of golf early on her second nine that included a bogey at the par-4 12th — only her second bogey of the week — Henderson managed to slide in a 30-foot curler for birdie from the left side of the 16th green.

It was a huge bonus, returning a small dose of momentum after her game had surprisingly stalled after 2½ rounds of red-hot play.

Henderson missed a short birdie putt at the 14th hole — a par 4 where the tee was pushed up to only 229 yards — and failed to get up and down for birdie at the reachable par-5 15th, where her approach shot tugged left of the water-guarded green but at least had the good fortune to stay up. She didn’t make the most of the break, settling for par. Then came the unexpected slider on 16, which provided a nice, and needed, lift.

Champions — Steve Stricker competed for the first time in three months and nothing changed. He began the PGA Tour Champions year by closing with a 7-under 65 for a six-shot victory Saturday in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

Stricker seized control with a 60 in the second round for a two-shot lead, and with three birdies in four holes at the start, no one got closer the rest of the way.

“To win here, I don’t know what kind of game I had coming into this week,” Stricker said, breaking into a smile before adding, “but it was pretty good.”

He now has four PGA Tour Champions wins in his last five starts, ending last year with consecutive victories before taking off the postseason to enjoy the Wisconsin outdoors.

European — Shane Lowry, the 2019 champion, shot 6-under 66 to tie for the third-round lead with Francesco Molinari and Min Woo Lee at 13-under overall at the Abu Dhabi Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

There were 12 players within three shots of the joint leaders and among them is the 51-year-old Padraig Harrington, who shot 64.

Lowry, who began the day three shots off the lead, eagled the par-4 sixth when he holed out from the fairway. He added five birdies and one bogey.

Australian Lee made seven birdies and one bogey in his 66, with the highlight coming at the short fourth as he almost made a hole-in-one.

Molinari, co-leader at the halfway point, had birdies at the second and third but bogeyed the fifth before staging a strong back nine that saw the Italian pick up shots at the 10th and 18th to shoot 69.

Grant Forrest of Scotland, Victor Perez of France and Sebastian Söderberg of Sweden are one shot off the lead.

Harrington, a three-time major champion, is in the four-strong group another stroke back.