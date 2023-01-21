Marcus Smart, Robert Williams both miss second half of Celtics game at Toronto

TORONTO — Celtics guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams were both ruled out for the second half of Saturday’s game against the Raptors with injuries.

Williams sat after a left knee hyperextension, and Smart a right ankle sprain suffered late in the second quarter.

Smart curled around the left arc to receive a handoff from Al Horford inside the final 20 seconds of the half, and his right ankle caught and bent as he tried to plant himself. He crumpled to the ground and signaled for assistance as the Raptors raced the other way for an easy basket.