Marcus Smart, Robert Williams both miss second half of Celtics game at Toronto

TORONTO — Celtics guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams were both ruled out for the second half of Saturday’s game against the Raptors with injuries.
Williams sat after a left knee hyperextension, and Smart a right ankle sprain suffered late in the second quarter.
Smart curled around the left arc to receive a handoff from Al Horford inside the final 20 seconds of the half, and his right ankle caught and bent as he tried to plant himself. He crumpled to the ground and signaled for assistance as the Raptors raced the other way for an easy basket.
The Celtics called a timeout and, after another minute or two, Smart limped to the locker room with the assistance of two members of Boston’s training staff.
Smart had 2 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds in 16 minutes before leaving the game. If he is sidelined beyond Saturday, Derrick White would almost certainly slide back into the regular starting lineup.
Williams had 2 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. He was subbed out with 5:50 to go in the second quarter, playing all but three minutes to that point.
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum missed Saturday’s game because of a sore left wrist, but is expected to face the Magic Monday.
