fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

Patrick Mahomes leaves Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game after injuring ankle but returns to start second half

By Associated PressUpdated January 21, 2023, 1 hour ago
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes limped back to the huddle after injuring his ankle but ultimately left the playoff game against the Jaguars.Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to the locker room in the second quarter of Kansas City’s AFC Divisional round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday after hurting his right ankle while getting pulled to the turf.

Mahomes was moving up in the pocket late in the first quarter when Jaguars pass rusher Arden Key landed on him. Mahomes managed to make it to the end of the quarter, when the Chiefs training staff taped his ankle, and he proceeded to lead Kansas City to a field goal to regain the lead at 10-7.

During the Jaguars’ ensuing possession, Mahomes appeared to be in a heated argument with coach Andy Reid and the training staff. He ultimately threw down his jacket and headed up the tunnel to the locker room.

Advertisement

Mahomes was 12 of 15 for 84 yards with a touchdown when he departed.

Longtime backup Chad Henne took over at quarterback with 9:59 left in the first half. Mahomes returned to the sideline and was standing behind Reid while Henne directed the offense.

Mahomes returned to the field for the second half.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video