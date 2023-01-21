fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOSTON COLLEGE 84, NOTRE DAME 72

Quinten Post up to challenge in final minutes, leads Boston College past Notre Dame

By Associated PressUpdated January 21, 2023, 16 minutes ago
Boston College's Quinten Post scored 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, and grabbed 14 rebounds.Michael Caterina/Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Quinten Post scored 12 of his career-high 29 points in the final six minutes to help Boston College complete a season sweep of Notre Dame, earning a 84-72 victory on Saturday.

After missing the first 13 games of the season with a foot injury, Post has scored in double figures in six of his seven games. He set his previous season high with 17 points in a loss to North Carolina. He matched his career high with 14 rebounds.

Worcester native Makai Ashton-Langford scored 20 points to surpass 1,000 points in his career and added seven assists as the Eagles (9-11, 3-6 ACC) snapped a four-game losing streak. His brother DeMarr Langford Jr. added 10 points with four assists.

Nate Laszewski had a career-high 29 points and matched his career best with seven made 3-pointers to lead Notre Dame (9-11, 1-8). Cormac Ryan and Goodwin each added 13 points.

The game was the first since Thursday's announcement that coach Mike Brey, the all-time winningest coach in Notre Dame history, would step down at the end of the season.

The Irish took a nine-point lead after Laszewski’s 3-pointer with more than five minutes to play in the first half, but Boston College rallied and took a 36-35 lead going into intermission on a jumper by Devin McGlockton. The Eagles then opened the second half on a 13-0 run spurred by eight points from Langford.

The Irish rallied from deep, hitting five 3-pointers to take the lead, 57-56 midway through the second half. Post then rallied Boston College, hitting a 3-pointer with 6:23 left to for a 66-62 advantage.

Goodwin’s jumper with just under five minutes to play got Notre Dame within two, but the Irish could not close the gap.

