Quinten Post up to challenge in final minutes, leads Boston College past Notre Dame

Worcester native Makai Ashton-Langford scored 20 points to surpass 1,000 points in his career and added seven assists as the Eagles (9-11, 3-6 ACC) snapped a four-game losing streak. His brother DeMarr Langford Jr. added 10 points with four assists.

After missing the first 13 games of the season with a foot injury, Post has scored in double figures in six of his seven games. He set his previous season high with 17 points in a loss to North Carolina. He matched his career high with 14 rebounds.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Quinten Post scored 12 of his career-high 29 points in the final six minutes to help Boston College complete a season sweep of Notre Dame, earning a 84-72 victory on Saturday.

Advertisement

Nate Laszewski had a career-high 29 points and matched his career best with seven made 3-pointers to lead Notre Dame (9-11, 1-8). Cormac Ryan and Goodwin each added 13 points.

The game was the first since Thursday's announcement that coach Mike Brey, the all-time winningest coach in Notre Dame history, would step down at the end of the season.

The Irish took a nine-point lead after Laszewski’s 3-pointer with more than five minutes to play in the first half, but Boston College rallied and took a 36-35 lead going into intermission on a jumper by Devin McGlockton. The Eagles then opened the second half on a 13-0 run spurred by eight points from Langford.

The Irish rallied from deep, hitting five 3-pointers to take the lead, 57-56 midway through the second half. Post then rallied Boston College, hitting a 3-pointer with 6:23 left to for a 66-62 advantage.

Goodwin’s jumper with just under five minutes to play got Notre Dame within two, but the Irish could not close the gap.