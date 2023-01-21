Shorthanded Celtics find a way in Toronto, beating Raptors for ninth straight win

Jaylen Brown had 27 points and Grant Williams added a career-high 25 off the bench. Payton Pritchard drilled four fourth-quarter 3-pointers for all 12 of his points.

With Jayson Tatum resting his sore wrist, and Robert Williams and Marcus Smart out for the second half due to injuries, Boston used a hot shooting fourth quarter to seize a 106-104 win over the Raptors, its ninth in a row.

TORONTO — The Celtics have talked all season about how comfortable they are relying on their depth.

Smart sprained his ankle in the final seconds of the second quarter, and Williams left the game after hyperextending his left knee. Coach Joe Mazzulla said after the game Smart’s X-rays were negative and he’s day-to-day, and Williams just left for precautionary reasons.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was a late scratch due to sore ribs, and forward OG Anunoby left in the third quarter due to an ankle injury and did not return.

The Celtics trailed, 85-81, at the start of the fourth quarter but quickly seized control by hitting three 3-pointers in a row.

Pritchard converted one of them, and that was the start of a huge period for him. His third gave Boston a 101-93 lead, but the Raptors surged back with a 10-2 run. Gary Trent’s second 3-pointer in that run tied the score at 103 with 2:23 left.

Unaffected, Pritchard calmly drilled another deep 3-pointer with 1:30 left. Pascal Siakam hit one of two free throws to pull the Raptors within two.

Trent had an excellent chance to tie the game with 21.5 seconds to go, but missed an open layup. He came up with a steal, but Siakam’s shot inside was blocked by Horford, who then forced a jump ball. That jump was followed soon by another, and Horford controlled that tip against Scottie Barnes.

Boston called timeout with 3.8 seconds left rather than forcing the Raptors to foul right away, but that choice nearly backfired when Williams was called for an offensive foul on the inbounds pass. But the Raptors were out of timeouts, and Siakam (29 points) had the ball knocked away before he could attempt a game-winner.

Smart suffered the injury with about 12 seconds left in the second quarter when he curled around the left arc to receive a handoff from Al Horford and his right ankle bent as he tried to plant himself. He crumpled to the ground and signaled for assistance as the Raptors raced the other way for an easy basket.

The Celtics called a timeout, and after another minute or two Smart limped to the locker room with the assistance of two members of Boston’s training staff. Smart had 2 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds before leaving the game.

Williams appeared to be injured when Brown rolled into his left knee midway through the first quarter. He left the game, but checked back in about two minutes later and played with no obvious issue until being subbed out halfway through the second. Williams made his season debut Dec. 16 following an offseason maintenance surgery on the knee.

Observations from the game:

⋅ The Celtics appeared sluggish at the start, perhaps feeling the remnants of their draining and thrilling overtime win over the Warriors on Thursday. They failed to get back in transition a couple times and just did not look crisp, but they regrouped pretty quickly. Trailing, 25-14, with 2:30 left in the opening quarter, they closed the period with a 12-2 burst.

⋅ Brown looked focused on making up for Tatum’s absence and was aggressive on offense at the start. He’s become pretty crafty with his mid-range pump fakes and does a good job finding the right angles. He scored 13 first-quarter points, but when he returned for his second-quarter stint he began to force things a bit. He was 0 for 4 and scoreless in the period, with a pair of missed layups.

⋅ But he had plenty of bench help, led by Grant Williams. In the second period, Williams made 6 of 8 shots and 3 of 4 3-pointers, giving him 18 first-half points — equal to his season high for a game. Williams continues to take advantage of his improved 3-point shooting by attacking hard closeouts, and he’s become a strong finisher at the rim, particularly with his left hand.

⋅ Struggling forward Sam Hauser, who did not play against the Warriors, was benched again Saturday despite the absence of three starters. He ceded his regular first-half stint to Pritchard.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.