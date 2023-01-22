Shelburne Museum hires curator of Native American Art

The Shelburne Museum has hired Victoria Sunnergren, a current PhD candidate at the University of Delaware, as its first-ever curator dedicated to Native American art.

Thomas Denenberg, the museum’s director, said Sunnergren’s position “is an essential part of Shelburne’s goal to become a center of gravity for the study and exploration of Indigenous art and material culture in the region, broadening audiences, redefining American Art, and cultivating new relationships and greater understanding across cultures.”

Sunnergren, whose title will be associate curator of Native American art, will open her first exhibition at the museum on June 24: “Built from the Earth: Pueblo Pottery from the Anthony and Teressa Perry Collection,” an exhibition of Southwest ceramics “rooted in the land and materials of New Mexico,” the museum said in a statement.

Advertisement

Sunnergren will “lead the interpretation and exhibition” of the museum’s significant collection of Native American art “in collaboration with an advisory board of Indigenous artists, curators, and community leaders,” the museum said in a statement. Sunnergren said she looked forward to “amplifying the Indigenous voices represented in the collection.”

Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TheMurrayWhyte.