Man, 29, charged with attempted murder after Fall River shooting that wounded 60-year-old

Armando Rivera Angulo, 29, was taken into custody after he allegedly fired shots at the victim, hitting him three times, according to a statement from the Fall River police.

A man was charged with attempted murder in connection with the Saturday evening shooting of a 60-year-old man in Fall River, officials said.

Armando Rivera Angulo, 29, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly opened fire on a man in Fall River and wounded him three times, according to police.

At around 5:45 p.m., Fall River police received a report of shots fired on St. Joseph Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, the statement said.

An investigation revealed that a physical altercation had occurred between two women, police said. During the altercation, Angulo allegedly opened fire on the victim and shot him three times, according to the statement.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was treated for his injuries at the scene and taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he remains in stable condition, according to police.

Angulo was later taken into custody and charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery by discharging a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a residence, police said.

It was unclear Sunday whether Angulo had retained an attorney.





