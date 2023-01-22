fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man, child injured in New Hampshire snowmobile crash

By Collin Robisheaux Globe Correspondent,Updated January 22, 2023, 13 minutes ago

A man and a child were injured in a snowmobile crash on Saturday afternoon in Milford, N.H., officials said.

Nathan Ball, 42, of Milford, N.H., was riding a snowmobile with a child in the yard of a private home, when the snowmobile abruptly accelerated and struck a rock, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Ball and the child were ejected from the snowmobile, and neither was wearing a helmet, officials said. Police responded to a report of a snowmobile crash and an unconscious 11-year-old child around 12:45 p.m., according to the statement.

Excessive speed was believed to be the primary contributing factor in the crash, according to the statement.

The injured child, whose name was not released, was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, N.H., with “serious injuries,” according to the statement. Ball was also transported to Elliot Hospital for injuries he suffered at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by New Hampshire conservation officers.

