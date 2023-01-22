Man, child injured in New Hampshire snowmobile crash

A man and a child were injured in a snowmobile crash on Saturday afternoon in Milford, N.H., officials said.

Nathan Ball, 42, of Milford, N.H., was riding a snowmobile with a child in the yard of a private home, when the snowmobile abruptly accelerated and struck a rock, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Ball and the child were ejected from the snowmobile, and neither was wearing a helmet, officials said. Police responded to a report of a snowmobile crash and an unconscious 11-year-old child around 12:45 p.m., according to the statement.