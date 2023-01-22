Man stabbed in conflict over price of sneakers at MBTA station

A man was stabbed at the Park Street subway station Saturday night during an altercation with another man over the price of a pair of sneakers, according to MBTA police.

The incident happened around 6 p.m., according to a tweet from MBTA police. Two men had agreed on a price for a sneaker purchase but when they met at the station, the seller demanded more money from the buyer, the tweet said.

A struggle took place, the victim was stabbed two times, according to the tweet. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the tweet said.