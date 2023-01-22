fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man stabbed in conflict over price of sneakers at MBTA station

By Isabela Rocha Globe Correspondent,Updated January 22, 2023, 31 minutes ago

A man was stabbed at the Park Street subway station Saturday night during an altercation with another man over the price of a pair of sneakers, according to MBTA police.

The incident happened around 6 p.m., according to a tweet from MBTA police. Two men had agreed on a price for a sneaker purchase but when they met at the station, the seller demanded more money from the buyer, the tweet said.

A struggle took place, the victim was stabbed two times, according to the tweet. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the tweet said.

The seller, a 27-year-old man from Roxbury, who was not named, was arrested, the tweet said.

The man is facing assault and battery charges, said Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan, in an e-mail.



