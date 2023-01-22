fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. man charged with DUI in New Hampshire after allegedly driving wrong way on I-393

By Haley Hersey Globe Correspondent,Updated January 22, 2023, 1 hour ago
New Hampshire State Police released a photo of troopers speaking with Hunter R. Dusio.New Hampshire State Police

A 23-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested Saturday night and charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 393 in Concord, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police.

Hunter R. Dusio, of Somerset, was charged with reckless conduct, reckless operation, and aggravated driving while under the influence, State Police said in a statement. Dusio was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Concord District Court at a later date, according to the statement.

It was unclear Sunday whether Dusio had hired an attorney.

State Police responded to reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes around 9 p.m., authorities said. The vehicle was found in the highway median between exits 2 and 3, the statement said.

Troopers at the scene“observed indicators of impairment“ and arrested Dusio, according to the statement.

Anyone with further information regarding this case can contact Trooper Caleb Savard at Caleb.C.Savard@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-4381, the statement said.

Haley Hersey can be reached at haley.hersey@globe.com.

