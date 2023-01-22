Mass. man charged with DUI in New Hampshire after allegedly driving wrong way on I-393

A 23-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested Saturday night and charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 393 in Concord, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police.

Hunter R. Dusio, of Somerset, was charged with reckless conduct, reckless operation, and aggravated driving while under the influence, State Police said in a statement. Dusio was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Concord District Court at a later date, according to the statement.

It was unclear Sunday whether Dusio had hired an attorney.