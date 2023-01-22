Methuen police arrest suspect who barricaded themselves inside house

A person was arrested in Methuen on Sunday night after barricading themselves inside a home earlier in the evening, officials said.

At about 5 p.m., police responded to a home on Arabian Drive after receiving a report that a suspect in a prior incident was at the residence, Methuen police said in a statement.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m., according to the statement. Police did not release the identity of the suspect or details of the incident, citing a 2014 state law regarding domestic violence cases.