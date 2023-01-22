fb-pixel Skip to main content

Methuen police arrest suspect who barricaded themselves inside house

By Collin Robisheaux Globe Correspondent,Updated January 22, 2023, 35 minutes ago

A person was arrested in Methuen on Sunday night after barricading themselves inside a home earlier in the evening, officials said.

At about 5 p.m., police responded to a home on Arabian Drive after receiving a report that a suspect in a prior incident was at the residence, Methuen police said in a statement.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m., according to the statement. Police did not release the identity of the suspect or details of the incident, citing a 2014 state law regarding domestic violence cases.

The Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team assisted in the arrest, police said.

Advertisement

A live round of ammunition was found inside the residence, and officials are continuing to investigate, according to the statement.

No further information was available on Sunday night.

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video