Methuen police arrest suspect who barricaded themselves inside house

A person was arrested in Methuen on Sunday night after barricading themselves inside a home earlier in the evening, officials said.
At about 5 p.m., police responded to a home on Arabian Drive after receiving a report that a suspect in a prior incident was at the residence, Methuen police said in a statement.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m., according to the statement. Police did not release the identity of the suspect or details of the incident, citing a 2014 state law regarding domestic violence cases.
The Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team assisted in the arrest, police said.
A live round of ammunition was found inside the residence, and officials are continuing to investigate, according to the statement.
No further information was available on Sunday night.
