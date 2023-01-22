New England braces for a stormy Monday

Temperatures will be too warm for any snow overnight tonight in the city, but it will be snowing north of the Mass Pike, especially along the New Hampshire border. This is where the heaviest snowfall is expected. The snow will be wet, and it’s possible we will see scattered power outages in those areas—it won’t be terribly windy, but combined with the wet snow, there will be enough wind to cause damage to trees in areas that receive over 6 inches.

Low pressure will be moving up along the New England coastline and into the Gulf of Maine later Monday, bringing a mixed bag of precipitation through Monday evening. Marginal temperatures in greater Boston make it difficult to predict snowfall amounts, but what may likely begin as rain (shown below as green) is forecast to change to snow (in blue) during the morning Monday.

Most of Boston’s snow comes late morning through evening Monday with the changeover. Dave Epstein

When you wake up Monday morning, I expect it to be raining in the city but will be watching the rain-snow line start to move toward the coast. The exact time of changeover will determine how much snow you end up with on the ground. Because it will have been raining and temperatures are marginal, the roads should stay mostly clear with their pavement in the early part of the afternoon. As we get closer the mid afternoon and temperatures continue to slowly fall, the snow will accumulate even on road surfaces. Some of the buses may have a slower time headed home tomorrow, so parents should be aware of that.

Impacts from this storm are not expected to be more than minor for most of the region. NOAA

Coastal roads could see some splash over at the time of high tide Monday. Check your local tide chart if this is important for you. Significant flooding is not part of this storm. The snow will wind down between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. in greater Boston. I expect a general one- to three-inch snowfall in the city, but more to the north and west. There could be up to 10 inches of snow along the favored areas near the New Hampshire border. A delay in the change to snow closer to the coast would mean amounts lower than what I am forecasting. Conversely, if we see a change a little earlier, it will be at the higher end of the ranges.

With temperatures falling below freezing Monday night and lots of moisture on the ground, there will be slippery spots, and salters and sand will definitely need to be put down.

Lows Tuesday morning will be below freezing leaving icy travel on untreated surfaces early in the day. NOAA

There is a break in the action on Tuesday with temperatures near 40, when it will be a bit blustery. Another storm arrives later Wednesday. It may start as a little bit of snow, but a windswept rain is more likely for Thursday morning before clearing takes place overnight.