Norwood police officer fires at car fleeing scene after hearing gunshots

A Norwood police officer fired a gun at a vehicle as it sped toward police and fled the scene of a reported domestic incident early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers responded to a home on Folan Avenue after a resident called 911 for help at 3:16 a.m., the Norwood Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Police heard gunshots when they reached the area and “a car raced towards them from the caller’s address,” the department said.
One officer “discharged their service firearm at the vehicle” but the driver continued on and fled the area, police said.
Police said it appears no one was struck by gunfire.
The incident is under investigation by Norwood police and the State Police Ballistics and Crime Scene Services Section, the statement said.
