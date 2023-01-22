Norwood police officer fires at car fleeing scene after hearing gunshots

A Norwood police officer fired a gun at a vehicle as it sped toward police and fled the scene of a reported domestic incident early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a home on Folan Avenue after a resident called 911 for help at 3:16 a.m., the Norwood Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police heard gunshots when they reached the area and “a car raced towards them from the caller’s address,” the department said.