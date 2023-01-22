Police locates vehicle in connection with Friday night fatal hit-and-run

The man died at the scene, and the driver fled, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for Boston police.

Around 10:35 p.m., a vehicle struck and dragged a man crossing the intersection, said James Borghesani, spokesman for the district attorney, in a statement Sunday.

Police have located “a vehicle of interest” in connection with a Friday night hit-and-run that killed a 73-year-old man at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon, according to the district attorney’s office.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification, Borghesani said in the statement. The man was walking and pushing a wheelchair when he was struck, the statement said.

Terrance Rosario, a security guard of a hotel located at the intersection, said Saturday that he saw the man get hit by the car and dragged for about two blocks, up to the area around Orchard Gardens K-8 School.

When the car took off, it ran over the man, Rosario said.

Rosario said he started doing security for the hotel about a year ago, and had interacted with the victim since then.

“I used to give him sandwiches and coffee, make sure he was all right and he never bothered nobody,” Rosario said.

Borghesani said in an e-mail to the Globe that his understanding is that the victim was homeless. He could not confirm the distance the victim was dragged.

No other information was available.





Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.