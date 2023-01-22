Search by divers for missing Brookfield woman postponed until Tuesday due to snow

Brittany Tee, 35, was last reported seen Jan. 10 leaving a Main Street home in Brookfield at about 8:30 p.m.

Investigators searching for a missing Brookfield woman will likely resume their ground search Tuesday using dive teams, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

Procopio said Saturday that authorities were planning to use the State Police Dive Team and Marine Unit to search bodies of water this week.

But officials also have said the weather could impact search plans.

On Sunday, Procopio said the search would likely resume Tuesday.

Scott J. Croteau, a spokesman for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., said Sunday that search planning for the upcoming week “is being determined based on weather.”

A winter weather advisory issued Sunday by the National Weather Service predicted snow and wind gusts for much of the state Sunday night into Tuesday morning.

On Saturday, searchers, including State Police, along with police from Brookfield and Worcester, searched more than 250 acres near Tee’s home, but were unable to find any sign of her.

Her disappearance remains a missing person’s case, Early said at a press conference Saturday.

“Everyone’s hoping that she is still alive,” the district attorney said. “And if anyone knows any information with regards to [Tee], please give us a call.”

Tee is 5 feet 6 inches tall, has brown hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots at the time she disappeared. Authorities have released surveillance camera images of Tee wearing the black jacket captured a few days before she disappeared.

Anyone with information about Tee’s disappearance is asked to call 508-453-7589. Tips can be left anonymously.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.