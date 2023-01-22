Two-car Hyde Park chase Saturday night leaves one person with minor injuries

One person was left with minor injuries after a two-car chase led to a crash in Hyde Park Saturday night, Boston police said.

Officers responded around 7:20 p.m. to the intersection of River and West streets, where the crash happened, said Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for Boston police. The chase was spurred by a road rage incident, according to Tavares.

The driver of one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, Tavares said.