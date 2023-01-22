Two-car Hyde Park chase Saturday night leaves one person with minor injuries

One person was left with minor injuries after a two-car chase led to a crash in Hyde Park Saturday night, Boston police said.
Officers responded around 7:20 p.m. to the intersection of River and West streets, where the crash happened, said Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for Boston police. The chase was spurred by a road rage incident, according to Tavares.
The driver of one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, Tavares said.
Two other cars, which were parked in the area of the crash, were also damaged in the crash, Tavares said.
Tavares said the incident is under investigation, and no further information was available.
