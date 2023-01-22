fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Pittsburg, N.H.

The victim was taken to the hospital after she crashed into a tree, injuring her leg.

By Gia Orsino Globe Correspondent,Updated January 22, 2023, 1 hour ago

A 44-year-old Windham, N.H., woman suffered a serious injury after she crashed a snowmobile into a tree in Pittsburg, N.H., on Sunday morning, officials said.

At about 9:30 a.m. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were alerted to a snowmobile crash on Corridor 21A, the department said in a statement.

Officials said Andrea Madden, 44, was riding the snowmobile down a steep section of trail that had light snow cover and many open water bars — ridges in a road used to divert water and prevent erosion. Madden apparently failed to navigate one of these bars and accidentally pushed the accelerator, causing her to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a small tree off the trail, officials said.

Madden suffered a serious leg injury in the crash and was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H., for initial treatment, officials said.

