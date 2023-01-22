Woman seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Pittsburg, N.H.

A 44-year-old Windham, N.H., woman suffered a serious injury after she crashed a snowmobile into a tree in Pittsburg, N.H., on Sunday morning, officials said.
At about 9:30 a.m. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were alerted to a snowmobile crash on Corridor 21A, the department said in a statement.
Officials said Andrea Madden, 44, was riding the snowmobile down a steep section of trail that had light snow cover and many open water bars — ridges in a road used to divert water and prevent erosion. Madden apparently failed to navigate one of these bars and accidentally pushed the accelerator, causing her to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a small tree off the trail, officials said.
Advertisement
Madden suffered a serious leg injury in the crash and was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, N.H., for initial treatment, officials said.