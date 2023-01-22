The list of US mass shootings continues to grow

There is no consensus on what constitutes a mass shooting, complicating the efforts of government, nonprofits and news organizations to document the scope of the problem. The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group, defines a mass shooting as involving at least four people killed or injured.

Saturday’s shooting is also the second major attack in less than a week in California. Last Monday, gunmen killed six people in Tulare County, California, including a 16-year-old and her 10-month-old child, in a shooting that police said was probably gang-related.

The mass shooting that left at least 10 people dead in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday night is the deadliest in the United States since the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, in May, when 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Advertisement

By that measure, there have been 33 mass shootings so far in 2023, according to the group. It counted 648 mass shootings last year, 21 of which involved five or more fatalities.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Here is a partial list of recent mass shootings in the United States:

Nov. 22: Chesapeake, Virginia

A Walmart employee opened fire in a break room as the store was preparing to close for the night, killing six people, authorities said. The gunman was found dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Nov. 20: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Five people were killed and 17 wounded by gunfire in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub. The gunman was hurt and taken to a hospital.

Nov. 13: Charlottesville, Virginia

Three University of Virginia students, all members of the football team, were killed and two were wounded when a gunman, a former player, opened fire in a garage after a field trip to see a play in Washington.

Oct. 13: Raleigh, North Carolina

A gunman, described by authorities only as a “white male juvenile,” killed five people, including an off-duty police officer, and wounded two others. The attacks drew a large response from law enforcement agencies to the residential area near the Neuse River Greenway, a popular bike trail for Raleigh residents.

Advertisement

Sept. 7: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis was effectively closed down during an hourslong manhunt for a 19-year-old gunman who killed four people while streaming some of the violence on Facebook Live. The violence involved several shootings and carjackings over the course of the day.

July 4: Highland Park, Illinois

Seven people were killed and dozens more wounded when a gunman opened fire from the roof of a building in Highland Park, a suburb north of Chicago, during a Fourth of July parade. A 21-year-old was taken into custody several hours later.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.