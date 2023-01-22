‘We are on the right side of history,’ Harris says on Roe’s 50th anniversary

“People live in fear of what might be next,” Harris said.

In her speech, delivered on the 50th anniversary of Roe, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion, Harris said that a push by some Republicans to establish a nationwide ban should worry people who live in states where the laws are more permissive.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday denounced “extremist” Republicans who are working to further roll back abortion rights in the months since Roe v. Wade was overturned, warning that “no one is immune” from efforts to curb access to reproductive health care.

Harris’ appearance in Florida, the nation’s third-most-populous state, comes as Republicans, fresh from winning supermajorities in the Florida Legislature, have discussed changing the timeline of the state’s abortion ban to 12 weeks of pregnancy from 15. After the Food and Drug Administration this month issued a regulation allowing the sale of abortion pills at retail pharmacies, Florida health officials warned pharmacists not to dispense the drugs.

The vice president was the highest-profile administration official to appear on a day when thousands of activists across the United States were preparing to rally and march for changes at the state level. Without the votes in the Senate to enshrine the protections offered by Roe into law, and with President Joe Biden unable to grant those protections through executive action, administration officials hoped Harris’ appearance in Florida could help sustain the sort of anger that became a driving force for voters during the midterm elections.

She said that Biden had signed a memorandum directing several agencies across the government, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security, to assess how the federal government could better support health care providers and pharmacies in providing patients with mifepristone, a drug used to end pregnancies. Officials in states including Florida and Texas have moved to limit the availability of the drug.

“Let us not be tired or discouraged,” Harris said. “Because we are on the right side of history.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.