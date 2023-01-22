fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Influx of funding would ease nonprofit labor shortage

Updated January 22, 2023, 49 minutes ago
Kristen Schlapp, chief operating officer of Quincy Community Action Programs, has had difficulty finding early childhood education teachers.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In laying out the crisis of nonprofits unable to hire enough staff given the labor shortage, Diti Kohli underemphasized a major cause: funders (“Nonprofits struggle for staff in tight market,” Page A1, Jan. 14). Large foundations could step up with more private funding to make nonprofit jobs competitive, with family-supportive wages and reasonable hours.

The Staffing the Mission project of the organization Class Action works on two fronts to prevent nonprofit burnout: helping nonprofits make improvements to staff jobs and, more importantly, working with funders on how their grant-making could better support sustainable jobs at grantee organizations. Doing the first without the second is a dead end.

Betsy Leondar-Wright

Arlington

The writer is the coordinator of Staffing the Mission and an associate professor of sociology at Lasell University.

