Italian leather may owe debt to Eisenhower, but Ike owes her dad his livelihood

Re “The leather school in Florence that owes a debt to America’s 34th president” (Ideas, Jan. 15): In the 1960s, my father was a mechanical engineer designing tanning equipment for AC Lawrence Leather Co. in Peabody, which closed in the early 1970s due to the inability to deal with increasing state and federal regulations. My dad blamed the demise of the US leather industry on the popularity of Italian leather. It’s interesting to note that an American president (Dwight David Eisenhower) helped orchestrate the trend that contributed to forcing my dad into an early retirement.

Judy Dowd