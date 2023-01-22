Bruins shut out Sharks for fifth straight win

Linus Ullmark recorded the shutout, boosting his league-best mark to 25-2-1 (one win fewer than he recorded all last season), needing to turn away only 17 shots from San Jose’s sputtering popgun offense.

The win, their fifth in a row, included goals by Hampus Lindholm, Nick Foligno, David Pastrnak, and McAvoy, and boosted the Black-and-Gold’s league-leading record to 37-5-4 (78 points).

Two more goals from their defensemen, including Charlie McAvoy’s delicious strike in the second period worthy of a chef’s kiss, powered the swashbuckling Bruins to a 4-0 win Sunday night over the San Jose Sharks.

Ullmark had to exit the ice for 2:28 in the third period when one of his skate blades slipped out and had to be replaced on the Bruins bench. Jeremy Swayman made one save in his absence, helping to preserve Ullmark’s third shutout of the season.

The Bruins, who now move on to Montreal for their first game of the season against the Canadiens (Tuesday night), have gone 16-1-3 in their last 20 games. They also improved their record on home ice to a mesmerizing 22-1-3.

Lindholm scored in the first, then McAvoy and Foligno connected in the second, and the Sharks could generate only 16 shots on net across the first two periods. After their 5-3 loss in Columbus on Saturday, the Sharks showed up looking tired and only looked more fatigued by the second as the clock wound down.

Lindholm’s goal, off the fourth shot against James Reimer, came at the 7:16 mark of the first. The smooth Swede made a clever stickhandling move in the slot, closed to within about 25 feet, and snapped a wrister inside the left post to beat Reimer blocker side.

The Bruins entered the night with their defensemen on a goal-scoring roll (five goals over the previous four games) and Lindholm kept the streak going.

McAvoy boosted the lead to 2-0 at 4:08 of the second, finishing off a four-on-four rush with one of the club’s prettiest goals of the season. Racing down the slot, with the Sharks scurrying to get back, McAvoy slithered between Erik Karlsson and winger Tim Meier midway down the slot, then finished off with a smooth forehand tuck by a sprawled Reimer.

When the highlight reel is put out at the end of the season, McAvoy’s goal with be labeled “Filth.”

For the second time in the last three games, the Bruins had a pair of goals from their backliners. It took a while for the six-pack to get going, but they’re finally producing at levels not seen here even while Bruce Cassidy, once a puck-rushing defenseman himself, was coach.

Finally, Foligno saved some face for the Bruins forwards, connecting for his seventh goal of the season at 7:46 of the second. But it was a Lindholm shot, from the point slot, that led to the Foligno tip-in from near the top of the crease.

Rookie Joona Koppanen, centering the No. 4 line in the absence of Tomas Nosek (cracked foot), picked up an assist on the Foligno goal, registering his first career point.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.