Jade Downie-Landry’s overtime winner sinks Boston Pride as Montreal Force earn split

The Pride were dominant in a 5-0 win in the weekend opener but couldn’t get the offense going in the finale. After a scoreless first period, the Force’s Taylor Baker broke the deadlock from an impossibly tight angle in the second; the RIT grad beat Schroeder from behind the end line, banking the puck off Schroeder’s back to but the hosts in front.

After making 50 saves in a brilliant shutout performance Saturday, the Boston Pride’s Corinne Schroeder couldn’t quite keep the Montreal Force at bay Sunday, making 43 stops before Montreal’s Jade Downie-Landry potted an overtime winner to split the series.

Trailing after two, the Pride didn’t take long to level it. Loren Gabel took things into her own hands from the opening faceoff in the third, carrying the puck back into her own zone, turning up the ice, beating two opponents just past the blue line, and finding a top shelf snipe just 12 seconds into the final frame.

But a costly tripping penalty from Sammy Davis in the extra period would be Boston’s undoing; Montreal got set up on the power play and the puck slid to Downie-Landry at the top of the right circle, who ripped a one-timer past a screened Schroeder to win it.

The Pride fell to 12-2-1, but remain atop the PHF standings.

