Top-ranked St. John’s Prep boys’ hockey avenges only loss in convincing fashion

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, North Andover 0 — Logan Herguth stopped all 22 shots that he faced to earn a shutout in a MVC/DCL Tier II victory for the No. 15 Warriors (9-3-1). Rex Friedholm, Ryan Warzynsk, and Frankie DeTraglia scored.

Top-ranked St. John’s Prep (9-1-1, 5-1) avenged its lone loss of the season, blasting past Catholic Conference rival BC High, 6-1, Sunday at UMass Boston behind two goals from junior Camden Umlah. Christian Rosa, Johnny Tighe, Cole Blaeser, and Ben McGilvray scored against 14th-ranked BC High, which got the better of St. John’s Prep, 2-1, during the Peter Frates Classic on Dec. 28.

Lowell Catholic 4, Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 2 — Andrew Marcucci scored the winner and Matt Cabral, Danny Parent, and Adam Ellegood also lit the lamp for the Crusaders (4-5-1) in a Commonwealth win on senior night.

Martha’s Vineyard 7, Monomoy/Mashpee 3 — A pair of sophomores ruled the day as Hunter Johnson netted a hat trick and Sol Donnelly scored twice and added an assist in a Cape & Islands League Lighthouse Division win for the Vineyarders (9-3-0).

Newburyport 1, Franklin 0 — Senior captain Jameson Brooks notched 33 saves for the shutout in a nonleague win for the Clippers (6-5-2). Junior Tristan Joyce netted a power play tally from fellow junior Kane Brennan.

Oliver Ames 4, Lexington 3 — Strong performances from Andrew Livingstone (2 goals, 1 assist), Jack Perron (1 goal, 2 assists), and Jack Corey (1 goal, 1 assist) paced the Tigers (7-6-0) to a nonleague win.

Girls’ gymnastics

North Andover 134.2, Tewksbury 132.4 — The Scarlet Knights recorded their highest team score of the season to beat Tewksbury and Lowell (127.95) despite not featuring an event winner. Carlin Wong finished second in the floor (9.3) and bars (8.4) and took third on the beam (9.15) for North Andover. Tewksbury’s Amanda Ogden won the all-around with a 36.6, while also winning the vault (9.3), bars (8.6), and floor (9.5).

Hanover 134.050, Hingham 130.650 — Jadyn Molloy (33.8) and Holly Rossi (33.25) placed second and third in the all-around, respectively, for the Hawks (5-4) in the nonleague win. Hingham/Hull’s Sienna Besser (33.9) won the all-around.

Girls’ hockey

Bishop Feehan 10, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 3 — Caitlin Kelley and Chloe Bryda both finished with four points (2 goals, 2 assists apiece) as the Shamrocks (3-5) picked up a nonleague win. Isabella Hasenfus added her first varsity goal.

East/West Bridgewater 3, Scituate 2 — Lauren McPherson’s second goal of the game came with 14 seconds left in overtime to give the Vikings a nonleague win. Brooke Lydon also scored.

HPNA 1, Billerica/Chelmsford 0 — Julianna Taylor completed a shutout for 10th-ranked HPNA (9-3-1) in a MVC/DCL Large Division victory. Shelby Nassar potted the winner off assists from Cassie Doherty and Gabby Locke.