Wheelchair tennis ace Shingo Kunieda retires

MELBOURNE, Australia — Shingo Kunieda, the most successful player in the history of wheelchair tennis, announced his retirement from the sport on Sunday at the age of 38.

The top-ranked Kunieda won 28 Grand Slam singles titles and completed the career Grand Slam of all four majors when he won Wimbledon in 2022.

“I have been thinking about the retirement since my dream came true at Tokyo Paralympics,” the Japan player said on social media. “Last year Wimbledon singles title for the first time made me feel that my energy was little left to compete.